2 LA police officers shot by parolee released from hospital

One dog alerted officers to the downstairs room of what appeared to be a converted multiunit living space that was under construction.

Officers surrounded the unit and called on Magana to surrender. When he didn't, they fired a chemical gas. Magana then opened fire, hitting three officers, who were pulled to a safe location as other officers shot back, according to police. The wounded officers were taken to a nearby hospital in ambulances.

With the area surrounded, SWAT teams were called in and robots were sent in to keep an eye on the suspect. One, equipped with a video camera, went into the room and found Magana, who wasn't moving.

He was later declared dead at the scene.

Police said they found two semi-automatic handguns — one of them an unregistered "ghost gun" — and a loaded high-capacity magazine.