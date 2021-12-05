2 Louisiana insurance companies fail after Hurricane Ida

Now, when those policyholders file a claim, they’ll deal with LIGA, or one of its contractors. At least 8,000 claims have already been filed so far.

“Our whole goal is to pay the people as timely and effectively as possible, but we’re in a bit of a transition period,” said John Wells, LIGA’s executive director. “We’re talking days and weeks, not months and years, to get people paid.”

At a minimum, the guaranty fund will need $100 million to fill the gap between what’s owed to policyholders and what the insurers have on-hand, Wells said. But LIGA could turn to insurers again next year for an additional 1% assessment if it needs funding to cover more insolvencies after two years of devastating storms across Louisiana.

Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta in 2020 cost insurers $10.6 billion. Hurricane Ida, which struck in August, is projected to cost insurers between $20 billion and $40 billion.

Access Home Insurance received claims totaling around $180 million following Ida and had just $115 million in reinsurance and cash available. Meanwhile, State National Fire Insurance logged more than $70 million in claims with $41 million on-hand, Wells said.

Policyholders with the two firms won’t lose their coverage, and they can continue to file claims for any losses that may arise. They can even choose to renew their policies. Officials are hoping to hand the policies off in a bundle to a new carrier.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said that five or six companies have already reached out to express interest in taking on the policies.