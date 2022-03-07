2 Malian soldiers, 2 UN peacekeepers die in latest attacks

The spike in violence comes as the French military has begun withdrawing troops from Mali after more than nine years aiding the fight against Islamic extremism in its former colony. Many fear that the jihadis could now regain territory as France continues pulling out its soldiers over the next five months.

France first intervened in 2013, leading a military operation to force Islamic extremists from power in towns across northern Mali. But in the years since, those militants have carried out scores of attacks against the Malian military and U.N. peacekeepers, and have extended their reach into the center of the country.

Observers fear Mali's security situation also could deteriorate because of political upheaval: Col. Assimi Goita staged two coups in 18 months' time. He has postponed a new presidential election until 2026, leading to mounting tensions with international partners including France.