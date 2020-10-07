2 million stillbirths every year, pandemic might worsen toll

The U.N. health agency said that last year three in four stillbirths occurred in sub-Saharan Africa or Southern Asia; it defined a stillbirth as a baby born with no signs of life at 28 weeks of pregnancy or later.

“Every 16 seconds, a mother somewhere will suffer the unspeakable tragedy of stillbirth,” said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF’s executive director. She said the majority of stillbirths could be prevented with better monitoring, proper antenatal care and a skilled birth attendant.