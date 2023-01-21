2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme

Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching TikTok, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. No one has been charged so far.

A search warrant affidavit alleged the Edina man used cash apps to collect an initial $5.99 subscription fee as well as $25 for every $100 deposited for wagering. He then streamed live as he and sometimes his brother played the slots. Court filings indicated the two have been running the operation at the Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake and the Treasure Island Resort & Casino just outside Red Wing. One of their sessions ended just before dawn Thursday.