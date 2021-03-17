2 missing after Southern California fireworks explosion

Reported missing are cousins Alex Paez, 38, and Ceasar Paez, 20. They have been associated with the property where the explosion occurred, but officials have not confirmed that they are the people who were killed.

Law enforcement agents — including the FBI — are investigating the explosion about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. A huge plume of smoke could be seen for miles. Two other explosions followed the main blast, and fireworks continued to explode hours after the initial explosion

Fire officials initially said the fireworks appeared to be commercial-grade, but Gayk on Wednesday said authorities had backed away from that description based on a closer look.

“Some of them are kind of a mixed bag of what you would find at out-of-state places” where they are legal, he said.

Fireworks are illegal in Ontario, as in many California cities. Lorenz said last year, officers received more than 240 calls of fireworks being set off in the area.

The debris field encompasses 80 structures in the residential neighborhood, officials said.

Authorities said about 50 people had been placed temporarily in hotels.

There is still a “very significant chance” that more fireworks could explode, Lorenz said.

Authorities still have not been able to access the home where the explosion began.

“It’s too dangerous for us to get in there,” he said. “Today’s about making this place safe.”

Smoke rises in the background after a fireworks stash exploded in Ontario, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Watchara Phomicinda Credit: Watchara Phomicinda

Van Vant stands in front of her home damaged home after a nearby fireworks stash exploded in Ontario, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Watchara Phomicinda Credit: Watchara Phomicinda

Animal rescue volunteers evacuate a horse from the back of a home where an explosion took place sending off multiple fireworks into the sky in Ontario, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Watchara Phomicinda Credit: Watchara Phomicinda