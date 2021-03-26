2 MLB players test positive for COVID-19 in past week

There have been 17 positive tests — 12 for players, five for staff — among 72,751 monitoring tests during spring training, a rate of 0.02%, the commissioner’s office said Friday. The positive tests were among 11 of the 30 teams.

Including intake testing upon arrival at spring training, there have been 33 positive tests — 25 players, eight staff — among 78,227 tests, a positive rate of 0.04%. The positive tests were among 18 teams.