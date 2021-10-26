2 on trial for stabbing of elderly French Holocaust survivor

At age 9, Knoll was forced to flee Paris with her family to escape a notorious World War II roundup of Jews. French police herded some 13,000 people — including more than 4,000 children — into the Vel d’Hiv stadium in 1942 and shipped them to the Auschwitz death camp in Nazi-occupied Poland. Fewer than 100 of them survived.

A family member with Brazilian citizenship helped Knoll and other relatives escape Nazi-occupied territory for southern Europe and then Canada, according to her son.

She returned to France after the end of the war, and while her grandchildren and other French Jews later moved to Israel, Knoll stayed in her modest apartment in her beloved Paris.

The trial runs through Nov. 19.

Knoll's death came a year after another Jewish woman, Sarah Halimi, was thrown from her Paris balcony to her death. French prosecutors classified the killing as antisemitic, but the country's top court ruled this year that the suspect couldn't be tried for murder because he was in a "delirious state" — apparently related to his drug use. That decision caused an outcry.

Also Tuesday, Macron inaugurated France’s first museum honoring army Capt. Alfred Dreyfus, a Jew who was wrongly convicted of treason in the 19th century. The affair inspired a landmark essay by author Emile Zola that called out French antisemitism, called “J’Accuse.” The museum, in the Paris suburb of Medan, is part of the Zola House and is aimed at “bringing alive the Dreyfus Affair in perpetuating his memory,” according to Macron’s office.