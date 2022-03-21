2 Pennsylvania troopers, man killed; police open DUI probe

Mack, 33, enlisted in November 2014 and has been assigned to the Philadelphia barracks since 2015. Sisca, 29, enlisted in February of last year and graduated in August.

Col. Robert Evanchick, the state police commissioner, said the troopers “made the ultimate sacrifice," braving the dangers of traffic at night on the busy highway to aid someone whose own life was in danger.

“These troopers personified our department's core values of honor, service, integrity, respect, trust, courage and duty," he said. “... They both had bright careers ahead of them, and it saddens me to know how their lives were senselessly cut short."

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association said both troopers were organ donors and have donated their organs to the Gift of Life Program.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered state flags to fly at half-staff through Friday in their honor, calling it “a very sad day for Pennsylvania." He called it a reminder of the heroism of state troopers who “lay their lives on the line for all of us every day."