2 Royal Caribbean lines to resume Caribbean cruises in June

With the Caribbean such a popular destination, “It’s not entirely surprising to see both Celebrity and Royal Caribbean finding a way to return to the region,” said Colleen McDaniel, editor or Cruise Critic, a website that reviews cruises. “But it is massive news for the cruise industry, and for the Caribbean itself.”

In the Dutch Caribbean country of St. Maarten, tourism accounts for nearly 80% of all jobs, and nearly 80% of tourists arrive on cruise ships.

Shares of Miami-based Royal Caribbean rose more than 2% Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has held up cruise ship operations in U.S. waters since March 2020, although it has laid out guidelines for cruises to resume with conditional sailing certificates.

The Caribbean is a popular destination for American customers. So is Alaska, but the Canadian government has banned cruise ships carrying more than 100 passengers through February 2022, which will stop many ships from visiting Alaska this summer. The ships accounted for most of Alaska's 1.3 million visitors in 2019, before the pandemic.