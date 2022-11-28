BreakingNews
UPDATE: Riverside police ID victim, person of interest in homicide discovered Sunday
dayton-daily-news logo
X

2 sick jurors lost from deliberations at Masterson trial

Nation & World
10 minutes ago
Two deliberating jurors at the rape trial of former “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson have been dismissed because they were diagnosed with COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two deliberating jurors at the rape trial of former "That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson were dismissed Monday because they have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo replaced the jurors with two alternates and told the panel to start over with deliberations.

The jurors were returning Monday from a week off after telling Olmedo on Nov. 18 that they were deadlocked and could not reach a verdict on any of the three rape counts against Masterson after nearly three days of deliberations.

The judge told them it was too soon to declare a mistrial and to keep deliberating when they returned from the holiday break.

Masterson, 46, is charged with the rape of three women, including a former girlfriend, in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

He has pleaded not guilty, and the defense said the acts were consensual.

In Other News
1
Brazil advances at World Cup, beats Switzerland 1-0
2
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
3
AP source: Mavs close to deal with 4-time All-Star Walker
4
Iranian general acknowledges over 300 dead in unrest
5
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top