X

2 soldiers killed in shootout when militants ambush troops in southwest Pakistan, military says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
58 minutes ago
Pakistan's military says a group of militants has ambushed troops during a search operation against insurgents in southwestern Pakistan, triggering a shootout that left an army major and a junior officer dead

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A group of militants ambushed troops during a search operation against insurgents in a remote area in southwestern Pakistan, triggering a shootout that left an army major and a junior officer dead, the military said Monday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Sunday's ambush near Balor in Baluchistan province, but Pakistani Taliban and small separatist groups have claimed similar attacks in the past.

The military identified the two killed as Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali. Another soldier was injured, the statement said.

Small separatist groups in oil-rich Baluchistan have waged a low-level insurgency for more than two decades. Baluch nationalists initially wanted a bigger share of the provincial resources, but later their insurgency morphed into a fight for independence from the government in Islamabad.

Though Pakistani authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, the violence has continued. The previous day, three policemen and a soldier were killed in militant attacks in Baluchistan, where militants from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan also have a strong presence.

In Other News
1
Israel stages large-scale raid in West Bank militant stronghold with...
2
Flooding displaces 10,000 around China as Beijing gets a relative...
3
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff get...
4
Stock market today: Asian shares rise on optimism over Wall Street...
5
Grandmother of French teen shot dead by police officer pleads with...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top