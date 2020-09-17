2 Spanish banks merge amid tough times for financial sector

The Spanish government has welcomed the possible merger, saying the sector needs to consolidate, even though it is expected to bring job losses among the combined staff of more than 50,000. Both banks are also placing emphasis on developing online banking, reducing the need for bank branches.

CaixaBank S.A. is one of Spain’s big three banks, along with Santander and BBVA. It has more than 35,700 staff and almost 4,600 offices.

With some 15.6 million customers, Caixabank has more than 44% of the business market involving companies invoicing up to 100 million euros ($118 million) a year. It reported a profit of 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) last year.

Bankia S.A. was created in 2010 by the merger of seven regional Spanish savings banks as a way of surviving the then financial crisis. It is Spain’s fourth-largest bank by assets.

Following a 2012 government bailout, 61.8% of Bankia’s shares are held by the state, with the rest traded on the stock market. It has around 15,600 staff and last year posted a profit of 541 million euros ($638.5 million).

Santander and BBVA have bigger international operations than CaixaBank.