2-time champion Azarenka beats Zhu Lin at Australian Open

The result ends a career-best run for the 87th-ranked Zhu, who had lost in the first or second round in each of her previous 13 Grand Slam appearances.

“I've never heard of her before,” Azarenka said. “I had to adjust on the go.”

The 33-year-old Azarenka won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013.

She will face No. 3 Jessica Pegula on Tuesday for a place in the semifinals.

Pegula eliminated 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 6-2 on Sunday.

“Me and Jess, we've practiced together, we've played so many great matches together,” Azarenka said.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan