2-time US champ, Olympic hopeful Liu out with COVID-19

U.S. Figure Skating is now going through a contact-tracing process in accordance with CDC recommendations.

Liu has long been considered the best hope for an American woman to stand alongside the Russians on the podium in Beijing. The youngest skater ever to win the U.S. championship is one of the few with the ability to land a clean triple axel, though she fell during the short program on what is considered by far the most difficult triple jump.

She still finished with 71.42 points in her program. Bell led with 75.55 and Chen was second with 74.55.

“I'm really excited that this is the Olympic year,” Liu said afterward, “but it doesn't really change my approach to this competition. It's like every other competition for me. I'm not approaching it any differently.”

Caption Alysa Liu competes in the women's short program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Andrew Nelles

Caption Alysa Liu skates in the ladies short program event during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Andrew Nelles