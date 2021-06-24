Streets renamed for Isley Brothers in 2 New Jersey towns

The town's council approved it, and after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, unveiled the new sign Thursday on Isley Brothers Day in front of a crowd numbering in the hundreds.

“I've lived in Teaneck since 1976 and I thought, ‘I’ve never really done anything to improve the town'" until making the connection that some of the Isley Brothers had lived there, Buckman joked Thursday.

Former bandmates and neighbors offered reminiscences of befriending the brothers in the 1960s and ‘70s. Neighbors recalled swimming in Ron Isley's family's backyard pool all summer long and never being turned away, or hearing the group’s new songs before they were released to the general public. They painted a picture of a close-knit neighborhood that just happened to have a world-famous band hanging out down the block.

Ron Isley was overcome with emotion after hearing all the tributes.

“It's beyond words for me to express my level of appreciation and gratitude,” he told the crowd. “I love you people, and I thank you for loving me, for loving us and for loving the Isley Brothers.”

The Isleys originally came from Cincinnati and the group at one time included five brothers. “Shout” was their first hit, in 1959, and after being immortalized in "Animal House” it has been used as a rallying cry at sporting events for years.

When their song “Contagious” climbed the charts in 2001, it gave them the distinction of being the act with the longest chart span on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart at 42 years.

They have been nominated for multiple Grammy awards and are inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and received a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2014.

Separately or together, they have continued to perform and record with a wide range of artists including R Kelly, Lil' Kim, Aretha Franklin, Rod Stewart, Burt Bacharach, Santana and Bon Jovi. Recently they released the song “Friends and Family," a collaboration with Snoop Dogg.