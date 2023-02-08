2 US Army veterans deported to Mexico win US citizenship

“I feel very blessed,” said Contreras, who was allowed back into the United States about four months ago. “I feel very happy to be back on American soil.”

Both men spent the past decade living in the border city of Tijuana.

Contreras was whisked away by U.S. immigration authorities who walked into the barbershop where he worked in National City, south of San Diego, placed into immigration detention and deported. His life forever changed.

He continued to work in Tijuana as a barber and found work because of his English at call centers helping answer questions from customers of U.S. companies. But it was not easy.

During that time his two sons grew up, and he now is a grandfather. With his U.S. citizenship in hand, he said he is not looking back.

“I just want to go to all the places I've dreamed of seeing, like the Grand Canyon and possibly Mount Rushmore,” he said.

Hernandez said his deportation came after unspecified “irreverent actions and mistakes I made due to my PTSD.” He declined to give more details. But he said after he was allowed back into the country a year ago, he was determined to get his U.S. citizenship to be able to go to the grocery store and not feel “terrified” of being picked up and sent back to Mexico.

His 7-year-old daughter hugged him after he was sworn in amid cheers from a crowd that included more than a dozen veterans from various branches. Then he turned and kissed his wife.

“I've always been an American, the difference is now I'm an American citizen and I have all the rights that any American born citizen has,” Hernandez said. “And it was important to me to have those rights just to prove the point, the point being that anybody that's willing to lay down their life, their sanity, and give everything that they hold dear for American freedom should be eventually at one point in their lives considered a U.S. citizen.”