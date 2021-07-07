2-year jail sentence for golfer Cabrera over assault charges

The golfer traveled to the United States in July 2020 without seeking permission, which led the province of Cordoba to request his arrest.

Cabrera was arrested by Interpol agents in Rio de Janeiro in January. Last month he was extradited from Brazil to his homeland so he could face trial.

He won the U.S. Open at Oakmont in 2007, beating Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by one shot. He also triumphed in a Masters playoff in 2009 and lost a playoff in the same event in 2013 to Adam Scott.

