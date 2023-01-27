'20 Days in Mariupol' wins Sundance audience award

“I want to thank everyone who believed in us: AP, Frontline and Sundance and all the audiences who did not turn away,” Chernov said. “This is not an achievement, this is a privilege.”

"20 Days in Mariupol" was a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS "Frontline," and comprised of the 30 hours of footage Chernov and his colleagues shot in the city under siege before they were extracted.