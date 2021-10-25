2,000 migrants continue trek through southern Mexico

They started walking early Monday from Huehuetan before the heat of the day set in.

“We’re not hurting anyone,” said Maryin Juárez, a Nicaraguan college student travelling with her uncle and cousin. She was confident she could avoid detention like they had at a roadblock over the weekend. In that case, she lost her shoes scrambling away from authorities.

Juárez, like so many others in Tapachula, had been waiting in Tapachula to apply for asylum for two months, but the earliest appointment she was offered was next January. “Our little bit of money (was spent) there,” she said.

She said she was fleeing the repression unleashed by Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega against students who had marched against his government in April 2018.

“We don’t want problems with anyone,” said Anthony Beltrández, a Cuban who left his country in 2018 for Uruguay and had been waiting for 1 ½ months in Tapachula since arriving in Mexico. He wanted documents that would allow him to reach the U.S. border. “We want to do everything peacefully.”

In August, National Guardsmen and immigration agents were criticized for using excessive force to break up a smaller group of migrants.

No group has come close to the size of migrant caravans that crossed Mexico in 2018 and 2019. Large efforts that started in Honduras have been broken up by authorities in Guatemala before reaching Mexico.

Caption National Guards travel along the highway where migrants, mostly from Central America, head north by foot, along a coastal highway on the outskirts of Huixtla, Chiapas state, Monday, Oct.25, 2021. The migrants had been waiting in Tapachula on Mexico's southern border for refugee or asylum papers that might allow them to travel, but grew tired of delays in the process, and left. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte

