$200,000 bail set for Detroit clerk who locked door before customers were shot

A magistrate set bond at $200,000 for Al-Hassan Aiyash, 22, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a customer. He is accused of being grossly negligent by locking the door when a man tried to leave the gas station with items worth less than $4.

A man was killed and two more were wounded on May 6. Samuel McCray, 27, has been charged with murder and other crimes.