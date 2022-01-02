2021 box office closes with more fireworks for 'Spider-Man'

Second place over the weekend went to Universal Picture's animated sequel "Sing 2." It took in $19.6 million in its second weekend to bring its two-week total to $89.7 million. That's a steady result given that family movies and films skewing toward older moviegoers have been the slowest to bounce back during the pandemic. "Sing 2" added another $54.9 million internationally. It's trajectory should make it the top animated release of the pandemic.

But after “No Way Home” and “Sing 2,” there was little that appealed to moviegoers over the holiday weekend.

"The King's Man," the third installment in Matthew Vaughn's "Kingsman" series, grossed a modest $4.5 million in its second week after a lackluster debut. But that was still good enough for third place. The Disney release, produced by 20th Century Studios, has made $47.8 million globally.

Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" sold $2.1 million in tickets in its fourth weekend. While holding well (the film dropped 26% from the week prior), the once-envisioned holiday upswing for the acclaimed musical hasn't materialized. "West Side Story" has grossed a disappointing $29.6 million domestically.

After flopping on its debut last week, Warner Bros.' "The Matrix Resurrections" dropped a steep 64% in its second weekend with $3.8 million. The film is simultaneously streaming on HBO Max, a 2021 practice that the studio has pledged to end in 2022. The long-in-coming "Matrix" reboot was even edged by the second week of the Kurt Warner NFL drama "American Underdog," which grossed $4.1 million for Lionsgate.

One of the only new releases of the week was Apichatpong Weerasethakul's "Memoria," with Tilda Swinton. Its distributor, Neon, has laid out a novel strategy for the art-house release, playing the film in only one theater at a time, with no plans for a future streaming or physical release. "Memoria" started its quixotic, cross-country journey with $52,656 since opening Dec. 16 at New York's IFC Center.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. "Spider-Man: No Way Home," $52.7 million.

2. “Sing 2,” $19.6 million.

3. “The King's Man,” $4.5 million.

4. “American Underdog,” $4.1 million.

5. “The Matrix Revolutions,” $3.8 million.

6. “West Side Story,” $2.1 million.

7. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” $1.4 million.

8. “Licorice Pizza,” $1.2 million.

9. “A Journal for Jordan,” $1.2 million.

10. “Encanto,” $1.1 million.

