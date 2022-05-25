2021 French Open champ Krejcikova says she has COVID-19

After two years of pandemic-related restrictions at the French Open, including COVID-19 testing for players and limits on the numbers of spectators allowed, there has been a return to normalcy around the tournament, with full-capacity stands at matches and no mask requirement.

Krejcikova was seeded No. 2 in singles at Roland Garros but in her first match since February because an injured right elbow, she lost 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Monday to Diane Parry, a 19-year-old from France who is ranked 97th.

A year ago in Paris, Krejcikova was unseeded in singles but wound up with the championship, defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final.

Then she teamed with Siniakova to add the doubles trophy, too, becoming the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win both the singles and doubles titles at the French Open in the same year.

Bouzkova was supposed to face No. 31-seed Elise Mertens, who advanced to the third round.

Bouzkova wrote on Twitter that she hopes she “will start to feel better soon and get back on court.”

Bouzkova is a 23-year-old who has never made it past the second round of a Grand Slam tournament in 13 appearances, including 10 losses in the first round.

