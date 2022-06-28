2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini out with COVID-19

“I have no words to describe the extreme disappointment I feel,” he said. “The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger.”

The eighth-seeded Italian spent time practicing with Rafael Nadal on Centre Court last week and also crossed paths with Novak Djokovic there.

Berrettini was supposed to play 44th-ranked Cristian Garín in the first round on Tuesday. Berrettini was replaced in the field by Elias Ymer, who lost in qualifying but now will take on Garín.

Berrettini was considered a title contender for Wimbledon, both because of last year’s run to his first Grand Slam final at the All England Club before losing to Djokovic — and because of his recent form on grass.

“I mean, he is definitely (one of the) top two, three players in the world on grass in the last three years. I mean, his results are testament to that,” Djokovic said on Monday about Berrettini. “Probably, this is his favorite surface. For his game, it’s the most suitable surface. So there is a lot of expectations on his side that he should go far in this tournament.”

The 26-year-old Berrettini, who relies on big serves and big forehands, won two tuneup tournaments on the surface this month, going 9-0 at Stuttgart, Germany, and Queen’s Club in London.

That was how he returned to action after being sidelined since March because of an operation on his right hand.

In all, since the start of 2019, he is 32-3 on grass. Two of those three losses came against six-time Wimbledon winner Djokovic and eight-time champion Roger Federer.

Another player left the tournament Tuesday when Danka Kovinic withdrew because of a lower back injury. She was replaced in the field by Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, who faces Sonay Kartal.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini returns the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal during their practice on Center Court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in London, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

FILE - Matteo Berrettini of Italy reacts after scoring a point against Tommy Paul of the United States during their quarterfinal tennis match at the Queen's Club Championships in London, Friday, June 17, 2022. Berrettini will compete in the 2022 Wimbledon tennis tournament. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)