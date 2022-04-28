dayton-daily-news logo
2022 NFL Draft l Record 8 teams don't own a first-round pick

A logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, the day before the draft. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas, the day before the draft. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago
A record eight teams enter the 2022 NFL draft without a first-round pick

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft.

The NFL draft is kicking off in Las Vegas on Thursday night and a record eight teams won’t make their first selections until Friday night unless they trade back into the first round.

The teams without first-round picks are the Rams, Bears, Browns, Broncos, Colts, Raiders, Dolphins and 49ers.

The Seahawks traded away their first-round pick last year, but jumped back into the first round in the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade with Denver last month.

Also this offseason:

— The Browns traded three first-rounders to Houston for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

— The Raiders traded a first- and a second-rounder to Green Bay for wide receiver Davante Adams.

— And the Dolphins traded their 2022 first-rounder and four other picks to Kansas City for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

A dancer rehearses for a show at the red carpet stage of the NFL draft at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

A dancer rehearses for a show at the red carpet stage of the NFL draft at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

A dancer rehearses for a show at the red carpet stage of the NFL draft at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

