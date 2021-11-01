21-story building under construction in Nigeria collapses

Workers said the high rise apartment building had been under construction for about two years, and it was not immediately known what had caused the collapse.

However, such incidents are relatively common in Lagos because enforcement of building code regulations is weak. Other observers blame shoddy work by private developers eager to meet demand for housing in the megacity.

Olayemi Bello told the AP that five of his friends were trapped in the building and he feared the worst.

“When they work finish, they will come outside and they will play with us and talk about the work," he said. “Now, nobody. All of them are dead.”