23 lost skiers and snowboarders rescued in frigid temperatures in Killington, Vermont

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Twenty-three skiers and snowboarders had to be rescued in frigid temperatures on Saturday after becoming lost in the backcountry in Killington, Vermont, police said.

After a call came in around 2:30 p.m., search and rescue crews hiked, snowshoed and used skis with skins to travel about 5 miles (8 kilometers) to bring a group of 21 lost skiers and riders back to safety, Killington police posted on Facebook. Temperatures were in the single digits.

The group of skiers and snowboarders, which included about six juveniles, warmed up in the Killington Fire Department's heavy rescue truck and search and rescue members' vehicles while they waited for their rides.

Then another call came for two more lost skiers. Six rescuers went back into the woods, found them and walked them out to safety at around 7:30 p.m., police said.

Among those joining the rescue were Killington Search and Rescue, Killington Fire and Rescue and the Killington Resort Ski Patrol.

“A special thanks should be given to all the volunteers who responded and worked this call,” the police department posted.

