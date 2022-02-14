2,500-year-old terracotta gets Valentine Day's love in Italy

The Sarcophagus, dating to the 6th century B.C., was discovered in 1881 in a necropolis in Cerveteri, a former Etruscan settlement near Rome. It was reconstructed from approximately 400 terracotta fragments.
The terracotta Sarcophagus of the Spouses, is displayed in Rome's National Etruscan Museum, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. On Valentine Day museum's director Valentino Nuzzo unveiled a project to insulate the famous terracotta couple from the vibration coming from the intense traffic surrounding the museum that is endangering the fragile material with which the embracing couple is molded. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
Journalists look at the terracotta Sarcophagus of the Spouses displayed in Rome's National Etruscan Museum, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. On Valentine Day museum's director Valentino Nuzzo unveiled a project to insulate the famous terracotta couple from the vibration coming from the intense traffic surrounding the museum that is endangering the fragile material with which the embracing couple is molded. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
A streetcar passes by Rome's National Etruscan Museum where the terracotta Sarcophagus of the Spouses is safeguarded, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. On Valentine Day museum's director Valentino Nuzzo unveiled a project to insulate the famous terracotta couple from the vibration coming from the intense traffic surrounding the museum that is endangering the fragile material with which the embracing couple is molded. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
The support structure of the terracotta Sarcophagus of the Spouses displayed in Rome's National Etruscan Museum, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. On Valentine Day museum's director Valentino Nuzzo unveiled a project to insulate the famous terracotta couple from the vibration coming from the intense traffic surrounding the museum that is endangering the fragile material with which the embracing couple is molded. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
A detail of the base of the terracotta Sarcophagus of the Spouses displayed in Rome's National Etruscan Museum, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. On Valentine Day museum's director Valentino Nuzzo unveiled a project to insulate the famous terracotta couple from the vibration coming from the intense traffic surrounding the museum that is endangering the fragile material with which the embracing couple is molded. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
