26 rescued from ice floe in Lake Superior off Minnesota

“The problem with ice fishing anywhere is it’s only as safe as it is at a given moment in time,” said Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj.

Lake Superior as a whole is just 10% covered with ice, well below average for this time of year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That allows ice along the shore to suddenly drift toward open water depending on weather and water conditions.

The anglers waited for news of their ice fishing gear, which was floating up the North Shore. A fire official took down anglers’ contact information and said they would try to recover the equipment.

“There’s thousands of dollars of worth of stuff out there altogether,” fisherman Porter Smith said.