28 feared dead in plane crash in Russia's Far East

However, no bodies were found yet, and there was no official confirmation of the reports.

Russia’s state aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, said that parts of the plane were found about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the airport’s runway. Part of the fuselage was found on the side of a mountain, Russia’s Pacific Fleet told news agencies, and another part was floating in the Okhotsk Sea.

A criminal investigation was opened, as is typical.

A search-and-rescue mission was underway in the mountainous area, but the work was suspended after night fell, the governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, said.

“The site itself is difficult to access, a helicopter can't land there," Solodov said in video posted on the regional government's website. "Because of adverse weather conditions, high waves, the rescue operation had to be temporarily suspended. It will resume tomorrow morning."

Authorities plan to deploy professional divers and rescuers trained for working in mountainous terrain.

Solodov added that a group of government officials including Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev will head to Palana on Wednesday.

In 2012, an An-28 plane belonging to Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise crashed into a mountain while flying the same route as Tuesday's flight. A total of 14 people were on board and 10 of them were killed. Both pilots, who were among the dead, were found to have alcohol in their blood, Tass reported.

The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missed plane is parked between two other Antonov An-26 planes at Airport Elizovo outside Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.Local officials say a plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka. Emergency officials say the Antonov An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew members missed a scheduled communication while it was flying Tuesday from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana. (AP Photo/Marina Lystseva) Credit: Marina Lystseva Credit: Marina Lystseva