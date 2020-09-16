29 German police suspended over far-right chat groups

Most of the officers allegedly involved worked at some point at the same police precinct in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Reul said. All 29 were suspended with immediate effect on Wednesday, and disciplinary proceedings opened.

“We have to ask unpleasant questions of ourselves,” Reul said. “Who knew about this? Why was this tolerated for years? By whom?"

The case puts a spotlight on neo-Nazi ideology in Germany's police forces, an issue that senior security officials had previously downplayed even as they warned of the growing threat of far-right violence in recent years.

In July, Germany's top security official at the federal level, Horst Seehofer, rejected calls for an investigation into the extent of racial profiling by the police, insisting that there was “no structural problem.”