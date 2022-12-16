$2B in loans to help Ukraine's ag, fuel import businesses

“You’re looking at a level of risk that is just astounding,” said Kenneth Rogoff, a Harvard University economist. Even before the war in Ukraine, corruption was rampant and Ukraine had difficulty getting investment.

With a war raging, Rogoff said, “how do you make a loan with any kind of investment knowing you may not be paid back.” He said that, for now, lenders “can make a loan for humanitarian reasons or we need to give them money.”

Ukrainian agribusiness expert Alex Lissitsa told the Ukrainian Weekly, an English-language news organization headquartered in the U.S, that some of the biggest threats to Ukrainian agriculture are related to financing. "We have problems with liquidity, because we have problems with logistics in Ukraine," he said last week.

Still, private aid will likely remain important for the rebuilding of the country, according to the " Blueprint for the Reconstruction of Ukraine," written by a group of prominent economists studying the impacts of the war, including Rogoff, Torbjörn Becker, Yuriy Gorodnichenko and Tymofiy Mylovanov.

Mylovanov, president of the Kyiv School of Economics, told The Associated Press that “at some point debt sustainability will be an issue."

Ukraine's projected real GDP is expected to decline by 35%, due in large part to the Russian invasion, according to IMF data. And Ukraine's finance minister told the AP this month that the damage caused by Russian missile attacks on civilian infrastructure would cost 0.5% of annual economic output next year, adding to the burden as Ukraine tries to cover a budget deficit equivalent to $38 billion.

The $2 billion IFC package includes up to $1 billion from its own account, with additional financing contingent on guarantees from donor governments.