2nd group of judges blocks Trump order on House seats count

The Department of Justice, which is representing the Trump administration, didn't immediately respond to an email inquiry Thursday.

The case was heard before a panel of three district judges since it deals with how many congressional seats each state gets based on population figures from the once-a-decade census — a process known as apportionment. Any appeal can bypass an appellate court and go straight to the Supreme Court.

During arguments earlier this month, Trump administration attorneys told the judges that any challenge to the order was premature and should wait until the apportionment numbers are turned in at year’s end.

The Census Bureau is still figuring out a method for determining the citizenship status of every U.S. resident. During a news conference on Wednesday, bureau officials refused to answer whether carrying out the order was feasible at this point.

In the order, Trump said that allowing people in the country illegally to be counted for apportionment undermines the principles of representative democracy.

The federal judges in California sided with a coalition of individuals and governments that had sued the Trump administration, arguing the order discriminates against people based on race, ethnicity, and national origin. The coalition included the state of California; the city of San Jose, California; and the counties that are home to Houston and Seattle.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP