2nd study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback

“These kinds of results are informing us about the timing of the benefit,” said Dr. Myron Cohen, a University of North Carolina virologist who advises the government on COVID-19 treatments.

Tests in animals suggest that antibody drugs work best when given early in infection to lower the amount of virus, he said. Once someone is very sick, the drugs may not help, but it’s too soon to know if that's the case, he said.

Doctors already know that timing can matter when it comes to COVID-19 treatments. Studies suggest that dexamethasone and other steroids can lower the risk of death when given to very sick patients to tamp down an over-active immune system, but they may be harmful for those who are only mildly ill.

Lilly and Regeneron have asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow emergency use of their experimental antibody drugs for mild and moderately ill patients who don’t need hospitalization. President Donald Trump got the Regeneron drug when he was sickened earlier this month.

Regeneron said it would share Friday's advice from independent monitors with the FDA and leaders of a separate study in the United Kingdom testing its drug in hospitalized patients.

