3 charged in scheme to sell stolen 'Hotel California' notes

According to court documents, an author hired to write a biography of the band originally stole the manuscripts in the late 1970s. The papers detail email correspondence between the defendants and a person claiming he found the material discarded decades ago in a dressing room backstage at an Eagles concert.
“It was about 35 years ago and my memory is foggy!” the person wrote.
The chart-topping title song and the eponymous “Hotel California” album both won Grammy Awards. The album has sold more than 26 million copies since its release in 1976, making it one of the bestselling albums in history.
FILE - Members of The Eagles, from left, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh pose with an autographed guitar after a news conference at the Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2013. Three people were charged Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in an alleged conspiracy involving the handwritten lyrics to the classic rock juggernaut "Hotel California." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Glenn Horowitz, center, alongside Craig Inciardi, right, appear in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Craig Inciardi, center, alongside Edward Kosinski, immediate right, appear in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Edward Kosinski appears in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Craig Inciardi appears in criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Edward Kosinski, left, departs criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Glenn Horowitz, left, arrives to criminal court after being indicted for conspiracy involving handwritten notes for the Eagles album "Hotel California," Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
