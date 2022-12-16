3 charged in toddler's slaying in California gang gun battle

A shot fired from the Infiniti missed the Altima, prosecutors said, and instead went through the windshield of the Wu family's car. The bullet was found lodged in the seat behind Jasper's car seat, O'Malley said.

Green and Bivins are in custody on other charges in Contra Costa County and will be transferred to Alameda County for this case. Jackson was arrested Wednesday on a warrant and will be arraigned Friday.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspects had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Credit: Ray Chavez Credit: Ray Chavez