3 children die after fall into icy lake; UK gripped by storm

The news came as the Met Office, Britain’s national weather service, issued severe weather alerts for large parts of the country. Roads in eastern and southeastern England were among the most affected. Some travelers were stuck for hours due to the closure of the UK’s busiest highway, the M25, which circles greater London.

Gatwick and Stansted airports warned of flight delays on Monday, and London City Airport said it was experiencing “some disruption” because aircraft were out of position after flight cancellations on Sunday night.

The country recorded its coldest night of the year so far in northern Scotland at minus 15.7 degrees Celsius (3.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

“Frozen lakes, ponds, canals and reservoirs can look picturesque but they can be lethal, and there are no greater warnings of this than yesterday’s tragic events,'' West Midlands Fire Service area commander Richard Stanton said. “Yesterday’s incident is a stark reminder to us all of the dangers of open water, especially during the winter months.''

Credit: Jacob King Credit: Jacob King

Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: James Manning Credit: James Manning

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Yui Mok Credit: Yui Mok