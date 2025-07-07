3 dead, 10 injured in South Philadelphia shooting and a person is in custody, police say

“We have numerous rounds that were shot on the block,” Bethel said.

Police said one person with a weapon was taken into custody.

Bethel said police had already responded to the same block late Saturday into early Sunday and some arrests were made.

It wasn't immediately known what prompted the shooting.

“This is coward, want-to-be-thugs stuff,” Bethel said.

The shooting happened after other shootings in the city and elsewhere around the U.S. over the Fourth of July weekend. Those included at least eight people struck by gunfire near a South Philadelphia nightclub.

