3 dead and 8 injured after truck strikes group celebrating July 4 in Manhattan park

Two victims were confirmed dead at the scene, Maddrey said. A third victim was later pronounced dead, a police spokesperson said Friday.

The victims’ names were not immediately released.

The injured initially included four people who were in critical condition, three who were seriously injured and two with minor injuries, Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Meyers said.

The first Fire Department crew to arrive at the scene found the pickup truck on top of four of the victims and firefighters worked to quickly extricate them before emergency medical personnel began treatment, Meyers said.

Investigators do not believe the crash was an act of terrorism, Maddrey and New York Mayor Eric Adams said in the news briefing at the scene.

Authorities were testing the driver for possible alcohol use, which was believed to be a factor in the crash, Maddrey said.

Charges against the driver were pending Friday.