3 dead in ski-helicopter crash in Canada

Canadian authorities say that three people have died in a heli-ski helicopter crash
45 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Three people have died in a heli-ski helicopter crash in the Canadian province of British Columbia, authorities said Tuesday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in west-central British Columbia said that seven people were aboard, leaving three dead and four others badly injured.

Terrace Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that the aircraft was one of three helicopters on a backcountry ski trip.

Northern Escape Heli-Skiing, based in Terrace, British Columbia, earlier confirmed that three people died.

British Columbia Premier David Eby said in a social media post that news of the crash is “heartbreaking,” and British Columbians are thinking of victims’ families as he thanked first responders.

Police said that the BC Coroners Service, the Transportation Safety Board and WorkSafeBC are also involved, and investigators will be flown to the remote site to investigate the crash.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

