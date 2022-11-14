3 dead in University of Virginia shooting; suspect sought

The university’s emergency management Twitter account said shortly before 7 a.m. that “a complete search on and around UVA Grounds” by law enforcement was underway and urged people on campus to remain sheltered.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said agents were responding to the campus to assist in the investigation.

Ryan's letter confirmed the suspect, who he said was a student, was still at large Monday morning.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," Ryan wrote. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community."

The story has been updated to correct that the emergency alert was issued Sunday night.

