3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis

“He was a humble soul, one of the nicest supervising managers you could ever wish there was,” Roxanne Rogers said of Wilson, her cousin.

Rogers, herself a postal worker, said Wilson had just returned to the annex after filling in at a different location.

Melvin Richardson, president of the American Postal Workers Union Local 96, said the annex is only used by employees. Carriers depart from annexes in the morning and staff remain throughout the day with tasks such as sorting mail.

Retired mail carrier LaFerre Ryan rushed to the facility where he worked for 18 years after hearing about the shootings.

“We all postal family," Ryan said. "They’re still my family. It hurts because it can be me or anyone else, you know what I’m saying,” said Ryan.

Caption Family members of victims wait with Memphis Police Department officers outside of a post office after a shooting, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis, Tenn. Police investigated a shooting Tuesday at a post office in an historic neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee, the third high-profile shooting in the region in weeks.(Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP) Credit: Patrick Lantrip Credit: Patrick Lantrip

