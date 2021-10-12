3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis

A white four-door car was towed from the scene, but it was not clear who it belonged to.

“The Postal Service is saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis," USPS said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved. The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks.”

The violence follows other shootings in the Memphis area in recent weeks. The franchise owner of a sushi counter inside a Kroger grocery store fatally shot one person and wounded 14 others before killing himself on Sept. 23, investigators said. A week later, a teenage boy was shot and critically wounded inside a Memphis school and police detained a second boy believed to be the shooter.

On Oct. 18, 2010, two mail workers were fatally shot during a robbery at a post office in the rural West Tennessee town of Henning. The post office was named in honor of the slain employees last week.

Caption Family members of victims and employees gather outside of a post office after a shooting, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis, Tenn. Police investigated a shooting Tuesday at a post office in an historic neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee, the third high-profile shooting in the region in weeks.(Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP) Credit: Patrick Lantrip Credit: Patrick Lantrip

