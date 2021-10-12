dayton-daily-news logo
3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis

Memphis Police Department officers work the scene of a post office after a shooting, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis, Tenn. Police investigated a shooting Tuesday at a post office in an historic neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee, the third high-profile shooting in the region in weeks.(Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)
Nation & World
By ADRIAN SAINZ, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Authorities say two Postal Service workers have been fatally shot at a postal facility in Memphis, the third high-profile shooting in west Tennessee in recent weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two U.S. Postal Service workers were fatally shot Tuesday at a postal facility in Memphis and a third employee identified as the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. It was the third high-profile shooting in or near that west Tennessee city in weeks.

U.S. Postal Inspector Susan Link said that three postal workers were found dead after the shooting at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in a prominent Memphis neighborhood. FBI spokeswoman Lisa-Anne Culp said the shooting was carried out by a third postal service worker, who shot him or herself.

No identities or motive were released by authorities at an initial news briefing late Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at the post office branch in the historic Orange Mound neighborhood, southeast of downtown Memphis.

The street leading to the post office was blocked by police Tuesday afternoon following the shooting, and federal authorities also gathered at the site.

A white four-door car was towed from the scene, but it was not clear who it belonged to.

“The Postal Service is saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis," USPS said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved. The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks.”

The violence follows other shootings in the Memphis area in recent weeks. The franchise owner of a sushi counter inside a Kroger grocery store fatally shot one person and wounded 14 others before killing himself on Sept. 23, investigators said. A week later, a teenage boy was shot and critically wounded inside a Memphis school and police detained a second boy believed to be the shooter.

On Oct. 18, 2010, two mail workers were fatally shot during a robbery at a post office in the rural West Tennessee town of Henning. The post office was named in honor of the slain employees last week.

Family members of victims and employees gather outside of a post office after a shooting, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis, Tenn. Police investigated a shooting Tuesday at a post office in an historic neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee, the third high-profile shooting in the region in weeks.(Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)
Family members of victims wait with Memphis Police Department officers outside of a post office after a shooting, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis, Tenn. Police investigated a shooting Tuesday at a post office in an historic neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee, the third high-profile shooting in the region in weeks.(Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)
Memphis Police Department officers talk to nearby residents after a deadly shooting at a nearby post office Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis, Tenn. Police investigated a shooting Tuesday at a post office in an historic neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee, the third high-profile shooting in the region in weeks.(Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)
Officers allow a police vehicle to pass under yellow crime scene tape on a street in front of the post office in Memphis. Police said they are investigating a shooting at the post office in Tennessee. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
Family members of victims and employees pray outside of a post office after a shooting, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis, Tenn. Police investigated a shooting Tuesday at a post office in an historic neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee, the third high-profile shooting in the region in weeks.(Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)
Family members of victims wait outside of a post office after a shooting, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis, Tenn. Police investigated a shooting Tuesday at a post office in an historic neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee, the third high-profile shooting in the region in weeks.(Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)
Family members of victims and employees pray outside of a post office after a shooting, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis, Tenn. Police investigated a shooting Tuesday at a post office in an historic neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee, the third high-profile shooting in the region in weeks.(Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)
