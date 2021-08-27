3 endangered Sumatran tigers found dead in Indonesia

Sumatran tigers, the most critically endangered tiger subspecies, are under increasing pressure due to poaching as their jungle habitat shrinks, according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. It estimated fewer than 400 Sumatran tigers remain in the wild.

It was the latest in a series of killings of endangered animals on Sumatra island. Conservationists have warned that the coronavirus pandemic has led to increased poaching as villagers turn to hunting for economic reasons.

Early last month, a female tiger was found dead with injuries caused by a snare trap in South Aceh district.

An elephant was found without a head on July 11 at a palm plantation in East Aceh. Police arrested an alleged poacher along with four people accused of buying ivory taken from the dead animal.

Aceh police also arrested four men in June for allegedly poaching a tiger with a snare trap and selling its remains for 100 million rupiah ($6,900). Days later, another Sumatran tiger died after it ate a goat laced with rat poison in neighboring North Sumatra province.

Caption A conservationist inspects the carcass of one of three Sumatran tigers found dead in Ie Buboh village in South Aceh, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. A critically endangered Sumatran tiger and its two cubs were found dead in a conservation area on Sumatra island after being caught in boar traps, in the latest setback to a species whose numbers are estimate to have dwindled to about 400 individuals, authorities said Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Tuah Albanna) Credit: Tuah Albanna Credit: Tuah Albanna

