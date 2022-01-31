3 former Blackhawks to help team with GM search

Davidson was elevated to the interim job after longtime general manager Stan Bowman resigned in October in the wake of a report by an outside law firm that found the organization mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010.

The report also played a role in the departure of Al MacIsaac, another of Chicago’s top hockey executives, and the NHL fined the team $2 million for “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response.”

Sharp and Hossa were both key performers on Chicago's last three championship teams, in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Olczyk, 55, began and finished his career with the Blackhawks, scoring 77 of his 342 career goals in 322 regular-season games with the team.

