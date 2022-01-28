3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

Police had responded to a report of a shooting at the home of the suspect’s girlfriend, according to Griffith. When officers arrived, the suspect, whose name has not been released by authorities, fled in a vehicle and led police on a chase for several miles.

The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed at an intersection in a residential neighborhood just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

“Officers as they got out of vehicle, the suspect immediately fired upon officers, striking three officers. All the officers returned fire,” Finner said.

It was not known if the suspect was injured by the officers’ gunfire. Finner said it’s possible the suspect fired more than 50 rounds. Officers described the gun the suspect used as “a fully automatic weapon,” he said.

The suspect fled the scene and carjacked at gunpoint a white Mercedes, Finner said. He then drove to a home located several miles northeast of where the crash occurred.

Officers surrounded the home. The suspect fired multiple times but did not hit any of the officers, who returned fire, Finner said.

The suspect remained barricaded in the home Thursday evening and police were negotiating to get him out, Finner said. Houston police said SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were at the scene of the home. The suspect was believed to be the only person in the home. It was not immediately known why he went there, Finner said.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said he visited the wounded officers and they were talkative and in good spirits.

Turner said Thursday’s shooting highlighted the dangers law enforcement face each day and the rising violent crime that has affected Houston and other U.S. cities the last couple of years.

Finner said it's been "a tough week for law enforcement" in Houston. On Sunday, a Houston-area deputy constable was fatally shot during a traffic stop and a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday as he stood by his motorcycle while blocking a Houston highway exit ramp during an off-duty job escorting heavy machinery. A Houston police dog was injured after he was stabbed by a man following an attempted carjacking.

Turner said that he and Finner planned to announce next week “some additional steps” the city will take to address rising crime in Houston.

“It’s going to take all of us working together to have a very safe city,” Turner said.

___

Wallace reported from Dallas.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Caption Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in the 2200 block of McGowen St., at the intersection of McGowen Street and Hutchins Street, in Houston. Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers. The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston. ( Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley Caption Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in the 2200 block of McGowen St., at the intersection of McGowen Street and Hutchins Street, in Houston. Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers. The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston. ( Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Jon Shapley Credit: Jon Shapley

