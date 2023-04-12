3 hurt in floor collapse in Savannah's 1899 US courthouse

All three workers were taken to a hospital, none of them with life-threatening injuries, after part of the courthouse's third floor gave way and the workers tumbled down to the floor below, said Savannah Fire Battalion Chief Wayne Ifill. Everyone else inside the building was accounted for and not injured, he said.

“We went through the building twice to make sure,” Ifill said. “Now we know for a fact that it's completely empty. And they're not allowed to go back in it until they have a structural engineer come and do a good, solid assessment of the building.”