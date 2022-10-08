3 hurt in shooting outside Ohio high school football stadium

Lisa Gonzalez told the Toledo Blade that she was in the restroom when she heard one shot and she emerged to chaos outside.

“Everyone was screaming, ‘They’re shooting, they’re shooting,’ and we just ran,” she said.

Kevin Parkins, Central Catholic High School’s head of school, said junior varsity and freshman football games scheduled for Saturday have been canceled. He said in a video statement Friday night the Central Catholic student body will gather on Tuesday to “talk to them, support them, but also pray.”

“This is an opportunity too, as parents, guardians, for you to also engage your child in a conversation,” Parkins said, WTOL-TV reported. “We have to continue to fight each and every day to make sure that our world, our country, our state, and our community here in Northwest Ohio understands how valuable life is,” he said.