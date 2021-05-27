3 jailed over 2017 Barcelona attacks by Islamist extremists

They were sentenced to 53 1/2 and 46 years of imprisonment respectively, although the ruling of over 1,000 pages clarifies that they are expected to serve only a maximum of 20 years.

The court also sentenced Moroccan-born Said Ben Iazza, 28, who helped the ring to buy materials for the explosives, to 8 years' imprisonment for cooperating with a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors in the trial that began in November last year had asked for prison terms ranging from eight to 41 years.

On Aug. 17, 2017, a man driving a van plowed into a section of Barcelona’s crowded Las Ramblas boulevard, killing several people and injuring many others before escaping on foot.

Several members of the cell later carried out a similar vehicle attack in Cambrils, a resort town, before they were shot dead by police. The attackers were carrying knives and wore fake explosive belts.

The National Court's ruling can be appealed.

FILE - In this Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020 file photo, Mohamed Houli Chemlal sits behind a glass panel inside the national court at the start of a trial in San Fernando de Henares on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain. A Spanish court on Thursday, May 27, 2021 imposed prison sentences ranging from 8 to 53 years on the three surviving members of an extremist Islamist cell that killed 16 people and injured 140 others in two consecutive attacks in and near Barcelona in 2017. (Fernando Villar, Pool photo via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited