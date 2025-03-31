3 killed when tree hits vehicle in Michigan and damage reported in Tennessee amid widespread storms

Kalamazoo County had been under a National Weather Service severe thunderstorm warning at the time, one of several Sunday in southern Michigan.

More than 400,000 power outages were reported across Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, according to Poweroutage.us. Crews including DTE Energy in Michigan were working to restore service.

In Indiana, a warehouse in Elkhart was destroyed by Sunday's storms. No injuries were reported. WSBT-TV reported.

Storm damage was reported in several counties in Tennessee, including Maury and Humphreys counties, WSMV-TV reported. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis reported damage across the county, including a roof taken off a house. The homeowners were trapped inside, but not injured.

Clusters of thunderstorms accompanied by strong to severe wind gusts and perhaps a few tornadoes could spread across much of the Southeast on Monday, according to the weather service’s Storm Prediction Center.

